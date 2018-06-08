San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Friday, June 8, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

WASHINGTON -200

Washington has won seven of 10, though it isn’t due to the offense, which prior to Wednesday’s 11-run outburst was averaging 3.4 runs per game in that stretch. But the Nats get a favorable matchup against the Giants’ Andrew Suarez. He was masterful in his last outing, but the four starts prior he was 0-3 with an 8.05 ERA. On the road, he’s sporting a 6.38 ERA in four appearances. Stephen Strasburg hasn’t been overly dominant, but he does own six straight quality starts. He’s held this Giants lineup — which relies on station-to-station hitting to score runs — to a lifetime 23-for-97 effort (.237).

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (69-31 in last 100 MLB ML picks)

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Friday, June 8, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

OVER 8

My data sees the White Sox and Red Sox plating at least nine total runs Friday, giving us a value position on the Over. Boston is 6-1 to the Over in the last seven home starts by Chris Sale, while Chicago is on a 9-1 Over spurt in Friday games.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (48-32 in last 80 MLB picks)

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Friday, June 8, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

NEW YORK YANKEES -116

The projection model sees the Yankees toppling the Mets in better than 60 percent of simulations, which calls for a play on the thinly priced favorite. The Yankees have won six straight road starts by Masahiro Tanaka, and, in current form, their body of work outweighs the Mets sending ace Jacob deGrom to the hill. They have lost four of his last five home starts against opponents with winning records.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (48-32 in last 80 MLB picks)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Friday, June 8, 2018, 8:05 pm ET

HOUSTON -185

Going against Justin Verlander just isn’t a good strategy, and it’s even worse Friday against a lineup he’s dominated. Texas has won three of five, but these Rangers are hitting .131 against Verlander lifetime, and the pitcher has been a road warrior, with a 0.44 ERA in six starts. Texas is among the league’s worst home teams (13-20), while Houston has won nearly two-thirds of its road games. The Astros offense will face a Texas starter (Doug Fister) who has an ERA just short of 7. Houston’s scored four runs in 13 of its last 16 games, which should be enough for Verlander and one of the league’s top bullpens.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (69-31 in last 100 MLB ML picks)

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday, June 8, 2018, 9:00 pm ET

GOLDEN STATE -4.5

The Cavaliers got exactly what they needed in Game 3 of the NBA Finals — Kevin Love stepped up, and role players such as Rodney Hood and J.R. Smith provided needed contributions. LeBron James recorded a triple-double. And it still wasn’t enough against a Warriors club that saw Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have off games. The formula appeared ripe for a Cleveland upset, but Kevin Durant’s monster game, along with a handful of key plays from his teammates, showed again just how big the gap is between these two teams. Barring a Golden State no-show in Game 4, the Warriors should again outlast Cleveland and complete the sweep.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (16-6 in last 22 NBA ATS picks)

