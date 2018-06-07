NFL Post-June 1 Trade CandidatesAs the slowest part of the NFL offseason drags on, here are 10 trades that could make sense for the teams and players involved.

5 Retired Players Still Being PaidInstead of paying the $210 million in seven years, Max Scherzer will receive $15 million every year for the next 14 years. Although rare, it is by no means unprecedented for a player to be on a team’s payroll long after his playing days are over. Here are the most famous cases...

Luke Elvy On FedEx St. Jude Classic: 'Tests Every Part Of Your Game'CBS Sports' Luke Elvy looks at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where defending champion, Daniel Berger, will be playing for a rare three-peat.

Fan Essentials: Poised To Step UpWho among today's young golfers is poised to step up? CBS Sports golf analysts weigh in.

Cubs Bullpen Has Them In Prime Position To Win World SeriesWith a lineup consisting of strong hitters from top-to-bottom, along with a solid starting rotation and one of the league's best bullpens, the Chicago Cubs are in prime position to make a yet another run at a World Series title.

5 Greatest Tennis Matches of All-TimeThough Gilles Muller vs. Rafael Nadal is not among the best of all-time, it’s nearly in the same breath as these five that do go down in history as the greatest matches ever played.