HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A 44-year-old woman has been identified as Hartford’s latest homicide victim.

Police say Lydia Tirillo was found on a city street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday by officers responding to the city’s automated gunfire detection system, which picked up five gunshots.

Tirillo was suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

There was no word on arrests and police are still investigating, but they think Tirillo was targeted and the shooting was not a random act.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says it does not appear to be a domestic violence situation. He says the victim was known to police.

Police will be reviewing area surveillance cameras.

