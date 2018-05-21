PARRISH, AL (CBS Local) – How do you rid an entire town of the stench left by 200 poop-filled shipping containers? Apparently the answer is simple: you spray it with Febreze.

Carloads of the odor-eliminating products, produced by Proctor and Gamble, were recently delivered to residents in Parrish, Alabama after a New York City “poop train” was hauled away on April 17. The disgusting cargo had been sitting in rail cars near Parrish for over two months while it waited to be transferred to a landfill 20 miles from the small town.

“At Febreze, we believe that no one should be immersed in stink and are confident that our lineup of odor-eliminating products could finally bring a breath of fresh air to the good people of Parrish,” Proctor and Gamble’s Mandy Ciccarella said, via AL.com.

Febreze can’t stop a poop train, but it can handle whatever odors roll into your home…or your small town. #BreatheHappyParrish #PoopTrain pic.twitter.com/nQPvUv13yZ — Febreze_Fresh (@Febreze_Fresh) May 16, 2018

Many residents compared the overwhelming stink to trainloads of dead bodies. Some added that the smell was making them sick on a regular basis.

“The running joke was when the poop train came that we just needed to drop Febreze on top of the train,” a Parrish resident said in a video shared on social media by Febreze.

New York has been pushing its poop on other states after the federal government made it illegal for the city to dump waste in the ocean in 1988. The foul-smelling trains have been heading south after two landfills in Pennsylvania stopped accepting the sewage, according to CBS Sacramento.

Parrish officials have fought back against future “poop trains” entering their town by denying a business licence to the operator of Big Sky landfill. “The poop train brought the funk and Febreze came by to freshen us up,” one of the small town’s 960 residents added.