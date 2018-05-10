LOUISVILLE, KY (CBS Local) – Fans of Papa John’s are getting some exciting news about the pizza chain’s popular garlic sauce. Customers who aren’t satisfied by the little containers that come with their pizza can now order the tasty dipping sauce by the gallon.

Starting May 11, the Kentucky-based pizza company is offering a limited edition one-gallon jug of their famous garlic sauce. Customers will be able to order the jugs online for $20 and then dip, dunk, or cover anything they like in the garlic goodness. “Whatever else you like to douse in a golden bath of deliciousness (no judgment),” a Papa John’s spokesperson said, via Thrillist.

The garlic sauce jugs will reportedly be available for order through the chain’s new garlic sauce merchandise store once the special promotion begins.