Connecticut
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WTIC NewsTalk 1080
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 26: LeBron James #23 and David Blatt of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk to each other against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (credit: David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) Welcome to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
News
All News
Headlines
National
World
Environmental
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Travel
Latest Headlines
Residents Praise New City Budget After State Subsidy Deal
Earth Has Near Miss With Asteroid Spotted Just Hours Earlier
An asteroid came alarmingly close to striking the Earth on April 15, just hours after the large space rock was spotted flying through the solar system.
Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Yankees
Red Sox
Celtics
Patriots
Giants
Jets
NFL
MLB
Odds
NBA
Shop Team Gear
Featured Sports
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson tops the latest rankings, even with only one win in 2018.
WWE Insiders Pick Backlash
WWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Backlash pay-per-view, which brings together many of RAW and SmackDown's biggest stars.
Galleries
UConn Football vs USF (11/4/2017)
UConn Football v. Tulsa [10/21/17]
Audio
Podcasts and More
Car Doctor
Community Connections
Garden Talk
Health Care Matters with Hartford HealthCare
Healthy Rounds
Johnson Brunetti Money Wisdom
Law Talk
Pet Talk
Voices of Recovery
WTIC Public Affairs
Program Schedule
Music
Featured Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Todd Feinburg
Computer Talk with TAB
E.S.P.
Eat
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Connecticut
Whenever you need a java fix, a Starbucks is usually close by, but you should first look for one of the state's many locally-owned coffeehouses.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Connecticut's Local Art Scene
Politics come and go, but art remains the enduring expression of who we are. Artistic communities thrive throughout Connecticut, strengthening local economies and uniting people of diverse backgrounds.
Play
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
20 Great Gifts For Star Trek Fans
Here are 20 Star Trek-themed gifts, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.
More
Travel
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
Eat Your Way Across The US At America's Best Diners
A look at five very carefully selected classic diners that are among the best in the US.
More
CBS Entertainment
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
May 3, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
Listen Live
Listen
Lite 100.5 WRCH
HOT 93.7
96.5 TIC FM
WTIC 1080
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com