CBS Local – Tax Day is almost here, and while it’s never fun to owe money to the government, at least you can get some free stuff out of it. Here’s what some restaurants and other retailers are offering on or around April 17th.

Boston Market: On Tax Day, take advantage of the $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread and a beverage at participating locations.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This deal started on April 11th at participating bakeries. Bruegger’s is offering its Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 with a downloadable coupon.

California Tortilla: Get a free small chips and queso when you say “Chipping in” with your order on April 17th.

Great American Cookies: Participating U.S. stores will give away a free Cookies & Cream Cookie on April 17th. This is while supplies last and one per customer.

Corner Bakery Cafe: At participating cafes from April 17-19 you can get two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40. The deal applies to in-cafe dining only.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: At Chuck E Cheese’s, buy one large pizza and get the next large pizza free between April 17-19.

Hand & Stone Massage: If you’re a current member of Hand and Stone Massage, on Tax Day you can upgrade your current membership for $10.40 instead of paying $20 (the usual price to upgrade).

The upgrade options include:

Hot Towel Foot Massage

Hot Towel Hand Massage

Peppermint Scalp Massage

Mini Cold Stone Face Massage

Hardee’s: Get a free sausage biscuit between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time. Use the password “Made from scratch” when you get there to collect on the deal.

Hooters: When you spend more than $10 on an adult meal, kids younger than 12 will receive a free Hooters Kids Meal April 14-17.

Hot Dog on a Stick: At all participating Hot Dog on a Stick locations you can grab a free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog. Limit one per customer.

Hungry Howie’s: Hungry Howie’s is offering up a one-topping, medium-sized pizza for 15 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pie. Use the promo code 18TAXDAY for online carry out from April 15-17 to cash in on the deal.

HydroMassage and Planet Fitness: All you need to cash in on a free massage between April 14-21 is to download this coupon download and print it out to present at the location.

Kona Ice: For the fifth straight year, Kona Ice is celebrating National “Chill Out” Day on April 17. Find the nearest Kona Ice truck to you and cash in on free ice to help you chill after filing your taxes.

Piada Italian Street Food: With the purchase of any other item, you can grab a giant blackberry lemonade for free at all Piada Italian Street Food locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: If you sign up for Potbelly Perks you can receive a free sandwich on Tax Day. If you’re already a Potbelly Perks member you can take advantage of a buy one, get one free sandwich deal that will automatically be in you app on Tax Day.

Quiznos: Quiznos is giving you 10.40 percent off any sandwich or catering offer to new or current Toasty Points loyalty members at all of their U.S. locations. Users who download the Toasty Points loyalty app also get a free four-inch sub.

Schlotzsky’s: With the purchase of chips and a medium drink on Tax Day, you’ll get a free small original sandwich on Tax Day.

