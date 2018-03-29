Best Family Events For Easter In ConnecticutThe somber days of Lent end with the celebration of Easter, a holiday wrapped in symbols of spring and new life. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 1, and family-orientated celebrations will be held throughout Connecticut. Most events involve eggs, decorating them, rolling them and hunting for them — activities to entertain and delight the young and not so young. You can expect to find the Easter Bunny, a symbol of abundant life, playing a central role in this round-up of local Easter celebrations.