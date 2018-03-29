Connecticut
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WTIC NewsTalk 1080
Hartford Police Department. Photo by WTIC's Matt Dwyer. Welcome to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 on CBSConnecticut.com! Breaking News, Sports, Traffic and Weather – the features you’ve come to trust from WTIC.com are all here. Now, there’s even more! CBSConnecticut.com is filled with local guides, best-of lists and deals. Want to find the best bakeries or […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
News
All News
Headlines
National
World
Environmental
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Travel
Latest Headlines
Odds Of Being Audited By IRS Lowest In 15 Years, Report Says
Audits have fallen for the sixth straight year with only 0.62 percent of taxpayers being examined by the IRS in 2017.
Easter Weekend Blue Moon Will Be The Last Until 2020
Blue moons typically occur every 2.7 years but this will be the second blue moon since January.
Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Yankees
Red Sox
Celtics
Patriots
Giants
Jets
NFL
MLB
Odds
NBA
Shop Team Gear
Featured Sports
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Jay Lethal Ready For Supercard Of Honor, Biggest ROH Show In History
Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal talks Supercard of Honor and admits he secretly wished Daniel Bryan would have returned to an ROH ring.
Galleries
UConn Football vs USF (11/4/2017)
UConn Football v. Tulsa [10/21/17]
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Watchers
Audio
Podcasts and More
Car Doctor
Community Connections
Garden Talk
Health Care Matters with Hartford HealthCare
Healthy Rounds
Johnson Brunetti Money Wisdom
Law Talk
Pet Talk
Voices of Recovery
WTIC Public Affairs
Program Schedule
Music
Featured Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Todd Feinburg
Computer Talk with TAB
E.S.P.
Eat
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Connecticut
Whenever you need a java fix, a Starbucks is usually close by, but you should first look for one of the state's many locally-owned coffeehouses.
See
Best Ways To Support Connecticut's Local Art Scene
Politics come and go, but art remains the enduring expression of who we are. Artistic communities thrive throughout Connecticut, strengthening local economies and uniting people of diverse backgrounds.
Best Holiday Markets In Connecticut
Searching for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone this holiday season does not need to be a chore. Here is our roundup of the best holiday markets in Connecticut this December.
Play
Best Family Events For Easter In Connecticut
The somber days of Lent end with the celebration of Easter, a holiday wrapped in symbols of spring and new life. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 1, and family-orientated celebrations will be held throughout Connecticut. Most events involve eggs, decorating them, rolling them and hunting for them — activities to entertain and delight the young and not so young. You can expect to find the Easter Bunny, a symbol of abundant life, playing a central role in this round-up of local Easter celebrations.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
More
Travel
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Best Irish Pubs
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. Even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu along with the pints of Guinness.
Best Events Planned For International Women's Day 2018
Consider attending some of the best events planned in these featured cities for International Women's Day.
Best Vacation Destinations For American History Buffs
Five of the best vacation destinations for American history lovers to consider this year are not necessarily the most famous.
More
CBS Entertainment
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
More From CBS Connecticut
CBS Entertainment
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
CBS Local App
Listen Live
Listen
Lite 100.5 WRCH
HOT 93.7
96.5 TIC FM
WTIC 1080
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com