By Gillian Burdett

The somber days of Lent end with the celebration of Easter, a holiday wrapped in symbols of spring and new life. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 1, and family-orientated celebrations will be held throughout Connecticut. Most events involve eggs, decorating them, rolling them and hunting for them — activities to entertain and delight the young and not so young. You can expect to find the Easter Bunny, a symbol of abundant life, playing a central role in this round-up of local Easter celebrations.

Easter Bunny Express

Railroad Museum of New England

242 E. Main St.

Thomaston, CT 06787

(860) 283-7245

www.rmne.org



Date: March 24, 25 and 31, 2018

This scenic ride along the river is geared towards young children. Boarding is at the historic Thomaston Station for a 75-minute ride with the Easter Bunny. Children are invited to visit the Easter Bunny’s private egg patch and participate in an Easter egg hunt. Trains leave at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The stationmaster recommends arriving one-half hour before your train leaves, which will give you time to pick up reserved tickets, use the station restrooms and enjoy refreshments. Parking is free. Reservations are available online. Cost: Adults – $18, children (ages 3–12) and seniors – $16, younger than age 3 – $1.

Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Ave.

Norwalk, CT 06850

(203) 899-0606

www.steppingstonesmuseum.org

Date: March 31, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Egg-centered activities are featured at this event for children. Egg roll races, scavenger hunts and egg design will keep the little ones hopping. The Egg-stravanganza includes live music and dancing. The event is included with the regular admission price: Adults and children, $15, seniors (62+), $10. Free for children younger than age 1, active duty military and their family members living in the same household.

Forest Easter Egg Adventure

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road

Stamford, CT 06903

(203) 322-1646

www.stamfordmuseum.org

Date: March 24, 25 and 31, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m.

Children can hunt for eggs along the universally accessible Wheels in the Woods Trail. Registration is limited to 25 children in each of four sessions to ensure safety and fun. Following the hunt, children may trade their eggs for a goody bag at the Overbrook Nature Center where they can meet live animals and participate in a craft project. Cost is $20 for child attending with a museum member (adult member admission is free.) Non-members cost is $25 per child with one free adult admission with each paying child. Pre-registration with payment is required.

Schedule:

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1 – 2 p.m.

Session 3: 2 – 3 p.m.

Session 4: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Related: Best Ways To Support Connecticut’s Local Art Scene

Easter Egg Hunt

Old Mistick Village

27 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic, CT 06355

(860) 536-4941

www.oldemistickvillage.com

Date: March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m.

This Easter egg hunt gives the littlest ones a head start with a special hunt for 2-year-olds and younger starting at noon. Older children will scour the apple orchard for eggs in this order: 3-year-olds at noon, 4-year-olds at 12:15 p.m., 5 – 7-year-olds at 12:30 p.m. and 8 – 10-year-olds at 12:45 p.m. After the hunt, all children will gather at the Gazebo to meet with Mr. Bunny. In the event of rain, Mr. Bunny will hand out eggs in the Gazebo.

Easter Egg Roll

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave.

Southport, CT 06890

(203) 259-0346

www.pequotlibrary.org

Date: March 31, 2018 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Egg rolling has been a White House Easter tradition since the James Madison presidency, but you don’t need to travel to D.C. for some egg-rolling fun. Bring your own hard-boiled egg and wooden spoon to the Pequot Library Great Lawn and join in the races. Other activities include crafts, egg decorating, games and a bunny hop. The event is rain or shine for ages 2 to 12. Admission is free.

Related: Best Memorial Day Events In Connecticut