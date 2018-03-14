By Gillian Burdett Spring is ushered in each year with St. Patrick’s Day and the wearing of the green. On March 17, everyone is Irish and ready to raise a pint to honor Ireland’s patron saint. Parades, Celtic music and traditional Irish food make up the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations throughout the state. Here’s our roundup of not-to-miss St. Pat’s events in Connecticut.

Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

State Capitol

Capitol Avenue

Hartford, CT 06106

Info@irishamericanparade.com

www.irishamericanparade.com Date: March 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. Presented by the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, this is the 47th year for this classic St. Patrick’s Day parade. Ten towns will be marching the route, which begins at the Capitol Building on Capitol Ave. and proceeds left on Main, left on Asylum Ave. and left again on Ford St. to end at the Memorial Arch. Elizabeth “Lil” Holleran has been selected as the 2018 Parade Grand Marshal. Expect a large crowd and road closures in Downtown Hartford for the event. You will find parking in Hartford parking lots and garages. WTIC – TV will begin a live broadcast of the parade at 11:30 a.m.

Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue

New Haven, CT 06510

chairperson@stpatricksdayparade.org

stpatricksdayparade.org Date: March 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. This is one of the oldest St. Patrick Day’s Parade in the country, beginning in March 1842. It is certainly one of the biggest in New England. Organizers expect more than 1,000 marchers and at least as many spectators. The parade steps off on Chapel St. and proceeds southeast to Church St. The route continues on Church to Grove St. and ends at Orange St. The parade is approximately three hours long covering 1.8 miles. Parking is available in Yale University parking lots and New Haven Parking Authority lots.

Tavern Night: A Taste of Ireland

Noah Webster House

227 South Main St.

West Hartford, CT. 06107

(860) 521-5362

Dicey Riley St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Infinity Music Hall

20 Greenwoods Road West

Norfolk, CT 06058

(866) 666-6306

www.infinityhall.com Date: March 17, 2018 at 8 p.m. Dicey Riley is a leading New England Celtic rock band out of Northampton, Massachusetts. The six-piece group includes fiddle, bodhran and bagpipes. They combine traditional Irish with rock for a high-energy, alt-Celtic sound. Many tunes are sung in Gaelic. Tickets range in price from $19 to $29. The intimate, 300-seat hall ensures all seats are close to the stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the St. Patrick’s Day show. Online tickets are available at Ticketfly.