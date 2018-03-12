Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP®, CBS News Business Analyst, discusses the anniversary of the bull market… what better way to celebrate than with a strong employment report? The economy created a better than expected 313,000 new jobs in February.

7:20- Bob Patricelli, Co chair of The Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, says said the changes to the state’s tax code — reducing the personal income tax and raising the sales and corporate tax — would be revenue neutral but eventually become “revenue positive,” noting that the personal income tax is one of the most important aspects of keeping people in the state.

7:50- Dom Amore, UConn basketball writer for the Hartford Courant, talks UConn getting rid of Coach Ollie.

8:50- Bob Valentine, First Selectman, Town of Goshen, joins us for today’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.