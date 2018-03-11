Waterbury, Ct. (WTIC 1080 News) State police at Troop A responded to a two vehicle crash on Rt 8 Southbound in Waterbury around 3 o’clock this morning. A 2004 Ford Explorer lost

control and struck a metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder resulting in a rollover that finally came to rest in the travel lane. The Subaru Impreza following it struck the Explorer resulting in

heavy damage to the front passenger side of the Impreza and causing serious injuries to the front seat passenger who was rushed to Waterbury Hospital. The remaining occupants of the Subaru

sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Explorer sustained minor injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gallagher at Troop A in Southbury.