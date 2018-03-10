(Storrs, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The end could come soon for UConn men’s basketball head coach Kevin Ollie. A statement released this morning by the university reads:

“The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate the employment of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie for just cause. The University will have no further comment on the matter until the completion of both the University’s disciplinary process and the ongoing NCAA investigation.”

Back in January, the NCAA targeted the program in an investigation into it’s recruiting practices. The University acknowledged it was cooperating with that investigation.

UConn athletic director David Benedict said “It is unfortunate that this decision became necessary. As with all of our programs, we hold men’s basketball to the highest standards. We will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach.”

The Huskies concluded a 14-18 record on Thursday with a loss to SMU in the first round of the AAC Tournament.