HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings is set to go before a judge for a hearing on her request for a probation program.

The hearing on 18-year-old Brianna Brochu’s request for accelerated rehabilitation is scheduled for Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

The program could result in misdemeanor charges being erased from her record.

Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate’s backpack and putting her
roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

Her roommate says she developed throat pain.

Civil rights advocates called for hate crime charges, but a prosecutor concluded there was no evidence of hate crimes.

Brochu’s lawyer says Brochu’s actions weren’t racially motivated.

