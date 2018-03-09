Filed Under:Connecticut Department of Labor, jobs report

(Wethersfield, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The state Department of Labor is out with its monthly jobs report for January.

Andy Condon, the director of the department’s office of research, says Connecticut saw an increase in non-farm jobs to the tune of 3,400 for the month.

Unemployment remained unchanged at 4.5-percent.

Condon says the January numbers are a little late due to the annual benchmark revision which replaces monthly sample data with more concrete figures.

He says one area that made marked improvement last year was in the manufacturing sector, with 2,900 jobs gained.

