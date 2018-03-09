HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to get more involved in year’s legislative effort to increase Connecticut’s minimum wage.

The Democrat said Thursday he was disappointed the General Assembly didn’t approve a pay raise for people earning the minimum wage, which became $10.10 an hour in January 2017. Malloy says lawmakers had focused on eventually increasing the wage to $15 an hour.

Malloy says “it will be a tremendous miss to not raise the minimum wage in Connecticut two years in a row.”

The General Assembly’s Labor Committee heard testimony Thursday on a proposal to gradually increase the wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association opposes an increase, arguing that higher labor costs, coupled with increased commodity costs, will damage the state’s hospitality industry.

