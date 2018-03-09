(Norwalk, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Norwalk police have made an arrest in an eight year old homicide investigation.

It was February 3, 2010, they say, when city resident Karl Savage was found shot to death near Nathan Ely School.

Now, police are charging 33-year-old David McBride of Bridgeport with murder.

McBride was arrested Thursday.

His bond was set at $500,000.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Police either through their tipline at (203) 854-3111, at http://www.norwalkpd.com or by sending a text message by typing NPD, the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).