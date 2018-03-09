Filed Under:homicide investigation, murder charge, norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Norwalk police have made an arrest in an eight year old homicide investigation.

It was February 3, 2010, they say, when city resident Karl Savage was found shot to death near Nathan Ely School.

Now, police are charging 33-year-old David McBride of Bridgeport with murder.

McBride was arrested Thursday.

His bond was set at $500,000.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Police either through their tipline at (203) 854-3111, at http://www.norwalkpd.com or by sending a text message by typing NPD, the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Entercom Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen