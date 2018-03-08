Programming Note: Listen to Rush Limbaugh online today at 12pm. Read More
Filed Under:Department of Developmental Services, elder abuse, Vernon

(Vernon, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Vernon police are charging a woman with a case of apparent elder abuse.

They say it stems from an incident that took place last year.

In October, a staff member at a group home reported that 54-year-old Obbileita Prude of Hartford bullied, slapped and pushed a resident while she cleaned up after him.

Police say the adult victim had the cognitive skills of a small child.

The state Department of Developmental Services was notified and participated jointly in the investigation with Vernon Police.

Prude is charged with cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, assault, and unlawful restraint.

Bond was set at $10,000 pending an appearance in Rockville Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Entercom Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen