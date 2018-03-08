(Vernon, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Vernon police are charging a woman with a case of apparent elder abuse.

They say it stems from an incident that took place last year.

In October, a staff member at a group home reported that 54-year-old Obbileita Prude of Hartford bullied, slapped and pushed a resident while she cleaned up after him.

Police say the adult victim had the cognitive skills of a small child.

The state Department of Developmental Services was notified and participated jointly in the investigation with Vernon Police.

Prude is charged with cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, assault, and unlawful restraint.

Bond was set at $10,000 pending an appearance in Rockville Superior Court.