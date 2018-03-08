Winter Storm Warning: Through 9am Thursday. Read More
(New London, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Police in New London are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery from Wednesday.

They say around 7:30 last evening, a lone suspect walked into a package store on Bank Street, armed with a gun.

The clerk at The Packy told police the suspect demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Police say their suspect is described as being in his 20s, unshaven but sporting a goatee.

Investigators are culling through video surveillance footage of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information as asked to get in touch with the New London Police Department.

