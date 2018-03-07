(Westport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Westport police are looking for a man and woman they say approached a juvenile as she got off her school bus this week.

They say a little after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, the girl was approached by the couple in an older model black vehicle with a loud muffler.

The girl had just gotten off the Coleytown Middle School, police said.

They say the driver asked the girl if she wanted a ride; the girl replied she did not, after which she went to a nearby house and called her parents.

Investigators are looking for a Hispanic male with dreadlocks and a goatee with a deep voice. His companion was a black female with her hair in a bun.

Both were described as being between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westport Police detective bureau at (203) 341-6080.