NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A suspended Yale University student accused of raping another undergraduate student in 2015 has been acquitted of all charges, and his lawyer is calling on the school to reinstate him.

A state jury in New Haven on Wednesday found Saifullah Khan not guilty of four sexual assault charges.

The 25-year-old Afghanistan native was charged with raping a female student in her dorm room on Halloween night.

The woman told police Khan took advantage of her when she was drunk and raped her, but Khan testified Tuesday that she was the aggressor and invited him into her room.

Yale suspended Khan after his arrest more than two years ago.

A Yale spokeswoman declined to comment on the acquittal and on whether Khan will be allowed to return to school.

