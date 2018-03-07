Winter Storm Warning: Beginning 7am Wednesday through 9am Thursday. Read More
Filed Under:connecticut state police, Snow

(Middletown, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Snow is expected to pick up in intensity as the afternoon progresses.

State Police say they’ll have additional troopers to help deal with problems that may arise as a result: crashes, disabled vehicles and other problems that come with bad weather.

Sergeant Eric Haglund says the good news is that many school districts called off school.

In addition, some non-essential state workers are being let out early, with second shifters being told not to report.

Haglund says if you do spin out, pull over as far to the right as possible and stay inside the vehicle until help arrives.

