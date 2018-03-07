HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – With more than a foot of snow predicted in parts of Connecticut from the latest Nor’easter to affect the state, Governor Dannel Malloy is releasing non-essential state workers early.

Malloy says workers will be sent home early beginning at noon on Wednesday in staggered 15-minute intervals, to ease the afternoon commute. State employees will receive specific instructions on their specifically designated release time from their agency heads, said the governor’s office.

In addition, non-essential second-shift state workers are being told not to report Wednesday evening.