HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Hartford woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her disabled 17-year-old son, who weighed just 84 pounds when he died last year.

Katiria Tirado pleaded guilty Tuesday under the Alford doctrine, meaning while she doesn’t agree with state’s case she acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

The 34-year-old woman faces 11 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 5.

Tirado called 911 in February 2017 because her son, Matthew, who was autistic and non-verbal, had been vomiting and had abdominal pain. He was taken to the hospital where he died hours later. Authorities say he was 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighed 84 pounds and was suffering from severe malnourishment and dehydration. He also had several injuries.

