Winter Storm Warning: Through 9am Thursday. Read More
Filed Under:Angel Arce, hartford, State Representative

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl has resigned.
Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz  announced late Wednesday that Democratic Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford has “informed House leadership of his intention to resign from the legislature.”

Aresimowicz, along with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, called on Arce to step down last week. Aresimowicz says Arce’s resignation “under the circumstances it is clearly the right thing to do.”

The Hartford Courant first published a series of texts the 57-year-old grandfather allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. They included, “I think we are going to keep a lot of secrets between us” and “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Arce’s attorney says his client did nothing improper and would not comment further.

 

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Entercom Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen