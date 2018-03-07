(Windsor Locks, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – With the impending snowstorm, Bradley International Airport now says half of its arrivals and departures are canceled today.

There are a small number of delays, according to an airport press release.

However, the numbers are expected to change as the storm progresses and airline adjust schedules, officials said.

Those with travel plans today are urged to contact their airline to check on the status of their flight. Several airlines have already begun issuing travel waivers.

Another update is expected at around 3:00 p.m.