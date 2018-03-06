Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, columnist for the Journal Inquirer, says more taxes and pipe dreams won’t revive Connecticut.

7:50- Todd Feinburg, Afternoon Show host on WTIC, shares a preview of today’s show.

8:20- Mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to State legislative leaders and Governor Dannel Malloy asking the General Assembly to end the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) role in Connecticut’s firearms permitting process. Currently, before Connecticut residents can obtain firearms permits, State statute directs them to go through basic safety training certified by the NRA and similar groups.

8:50- Robert Twigger discusses the new book MICROMASTERY: Learn Small, Learn Fast, and Unlock Your Potential to Achieve Anything.

