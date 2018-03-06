Winter Storm Warning: Beginning 7am Wednesday through 9am Thursday. Read More
Filed Under:EOC, Governor Malloy, storm

(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – Governor Dannel Malloy will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 11 am Wednesday to monitor storm conditions and prepare for winter weather that is forecast to have a significant impact on afternoon and evening travel.

The governor urges residents to plan ahead and exercise caution if they need to travel.The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the afternoon into the evening.

The EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. the Department of Transportation,the Connecticut National Guard., the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection,the Department of Public Health, the Department of Administrative and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

