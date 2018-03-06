Winter Storm Warning: Beginning 7am Wednesday through 9am Thursday. Read More
Filed Under:bridgeport, church, theft

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Police say a pastor’s son stole from his father’s church in Connecticut.

Investigators say 21-year-old James Shannon stole a checkbook from Faith Revival Center Church in Bridgeport. Shannon then allegedly forged his father’s name and cashed checks worth $11,430.

Authorities say Shannon’s father reported the theft to police, saying he wanted his son prosecuted.

Shannon has been charged with larceny and forgery. He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

