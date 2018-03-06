(WTIC-AM) — Neighbors of a planned State Police gun range in Griswold are hoping the project will be derailed by a bill that would require a new study, before it could be built.

Griswold resident Bobbi Cornelius says noise pollution will cause problems in the area.

“We have autistic children and veterans in that area. One woman has two autistic children, and lives with in two miles of this. This is life devastating.” Cornelius said. “There are horse farms. Horses cannot stand noises like that.”

But speaking before the state Public Safety Committee today, State Public Safety Commissioner Dora Schriro said the bill would introduce unnecessary delays.

“Delaying acquisition of a site which satisfies the stats core commitment to prepare troopers to respond with proficiency, could cost lives, including those of first responders,” Schriro said.

The existing state police gun range in Simsbury sometimes floods, interrupting training schedules.