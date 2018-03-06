WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Waterbury.

Officers responding to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. Monday found the victim, 26-year-old Guy Moore, of Hamden, shot in the head outside an apartment building.

The Republican-American reports that 31-year-old Maurice Barker, of Waterbury, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is expected to face murder and other charges. Police say Barker has a lengthy criminal record.

No additional details were immediately released and police are still investigation.

It was not clear if the suspect had hired an attorney yet.

