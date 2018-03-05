Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP®, CBS News Business Analyst, explains how Trump’s tariff talk has rattled the markets.

7:20- Sen. Paul Formica, co-Chair of the Appropriations and Energy & Technology Committee, discusses the conveyance tax. Gov. Malloy is calling for raising the conveyance tax on real estate sales, which would generate about $23 million per year. Malloy is also proposing establishing highway tolls in Connecticut for the first time in three decades and raising the gasoline tax by 7 cents per gallon over four years.

7:50- Christopher Budnick, new psychology professor at Southern Connecticut State University, has done some research on how lack of sleep can affect people’s emotions, particularly at work.

8:20- Kevin Hernandez, Policy Director for the LIBRE Initiative, a sister organization to Americans for Prosperity talks tariffs. According to Hernandez, Steel and Aluminum tariffs misguided and hurt American consumers.

8:50- Jeff Bridges, Town Manager of Wethersfield, joins us for this week’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.