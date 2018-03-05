(WTIC-AM) — A member of the National Transportation Safety Board visited the state Capitol today to urge lawmakers to require ALL motor vehicle passengers to wear a seat belt.

NTSB member Bella Dinh-Zarr says requiring adults riding in the back seats to wear seat belts will make everyone safer.

“I volunteered in a level one trauma center, and unfortunately I saw that unrestrained rear passengers became literally human projectiles, causing severe injuries and even death to their loved ones in the same vehicle,” Dinh-Zarr said.

The current seat belt requirement applies to people in the front seats, and to children.

There are also existing child restraint requirements for youngsters.