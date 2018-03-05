Filed Under:arson fire, past captains dinner, Shelton Fire Department, Shelton Police Department

(Shelton, Conn./WTIC Radio) – There’s been another arrest in connection with an arson fire in Shelton last month.

This morning, police charged 45-year-old Gregory Bomba of Newtown.

He’s facing arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and conspiracy charges stemming from a vehicle fire on February 3.

Investigators say a pickup truck was set ablaze that night near Echo Hose Company #1 on Coram Avenue during a past captain’s dinner.  Bomba is a past captain, police said.

Bomba was held on $250,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 57-year-old William Tortora of Shelton on arson and conspiracy charges.

