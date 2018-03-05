GUILFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Coast Guard officials say a barge capsized in Connecticut, killing one and sending several others into the water.

Officials say eight people were onboard the barge when it capsized around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Guilford Yacht Club. Seven people were rescued, and rescue divers joined the search when it was determined one person was missing.

Authorities later recovered the body of a 32-year-old male. The man’s identity has not been released.

An investigation into what led the barge to capsize is underway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.