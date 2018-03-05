Filed Under:Barge, Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Coast Guard officials say a barge capsized in Connecticut, killing one and sending several others into the water.

Officials say eight people were onboard the barge when it capsized around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Guilford Yacht Club. Seven people were rescued, and rescue divers joined the search when it was determined one person was missing.

Authorities later recovered the body of a 32-year-old male. The man’s identity has not been released.

An investigation into what led the barge to capsize is underway.

