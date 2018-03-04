HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut lawmakers have set a public hearing on two dozen health-related bills, ranging from seat belt use to tanning beds. The Public Health Committee hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

One bill would expand the seat belt law to include adults sitting in the back seats of vehicles. Another would raise the minimum age to use a device at a tanning business from 17 to 18.

The committee also is seeking public comment on a proposal to allow minors to receive medical treatment for sexually transmitted diseases without the consent of a parent or guardian.

Another bill would require sports team coaches to immediately remove a student athlete from a game if they show any signs of sudden cardiac arrest.

