Plainville, Ct. – Plainville Police are investigating the location of a missing person named

Daryl Lamoureux. Lamoureux was last seen on Friday at about 7:00PM, in Plainville and

is believed to be suicidal. Lamoureux is described as a 46 year-old white male, about 5’6”,

150 pounds with shaved brown hair and was last seen wearing blue nylon athletic pants, a

blue T-shirt and work boots. Anyone with any information about Lamoureux’s

whereabouts is urged to contact the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.