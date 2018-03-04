MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) _ Several thousand people remain without power in Connecticut as crews work to clean up trees and utility lines knocked down by a powerful nor’easter. Eversource says it hopes to restore all of its customers by the end of today.

Authorities said a number of roads in the state remain closed because of debris from the storm. WTNH-TV reports that the Mystic River Inn remains closed after a section of the building’s roof blew off during the storm Friday night. No one was injured and about 30 guests from the Mystic were relocated to a nearby hotel. Many of the guests were Eversource employees who had been deployed to the area to help with power restoration.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)