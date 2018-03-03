GUILFORD, Conn. (WTIC News) — Guilford Police say a man has died after a barge capsized near the Guilford Yacht Club on Saturday.

Rescue divers from the Guilford Fire Department conducted a search of the area, after it was determined that one man aboard went missing once the barge overturned.

The divers located a 32-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Seven others aboard the barge were accounted for and safe.

The incident took place around 2:30 Saturday afternoon near the club at 379 Whitfield Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, according to officials.