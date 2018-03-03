(Farmington, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Connecticut is cleaning up after the big nor’easter that blasted its way through the state on Friday.

While mostly a rain and wind event for the vast majority of residents, don’t tell that to those on who live in the far northern and western reaches of the state.

They received several inches of heavy, wet snow.

There were numerous reports of trees down that also brought down power lines.

Eversource says they have just under 42-thousand customers off line, down from a high of about 71-thousand.

There’s been one storm related fatality–a person was killed on the Merritt Parkway in stamfordnew exit 33 when a large tree came down atop the vehicle.

At bradley airport, officials there say 40-percent of the arrivals and departures were canceled and they’ll be playing catchup all weekend.