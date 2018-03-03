(Stamford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Friday’s nor’easter may be to blame for a fatal crash in Stamford.

State Police say around 1:30 p.m. a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Jonathan Melendez of Hawthorne, New Jersey was struck by a large, falling tree on the Merritt Parkway in Stamford.

Investigators say Melendez was approaching the Riverbank Road overpass when the tree fell atop the right side of the vehicle.

The vehicle, a Mini Cooper, came to rest about a quarter mile south of the overpass.

A passenger, 30-year-old Francisco Berdecia of Patterson, New Jersey, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the weather conditions at the time were rainy with a severe crosswind. The investigation is continuing.