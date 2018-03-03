DURHAM, Conn. (WTIC News) — Durham Police have arrested a Coghinchaug High School student for making possible threats of violence against the school on a social media post.

Police say they began receiving numerous complaints regarding a concerning message which was posted on an Instagram account on Thursday.

The post referenced the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, as well as the suspected shooter, Nicholas Cruz. The post was viewed by over 200 followers on the social media platform.

After learning of the threat, state troopers visited the home of the male student and met with his parents. The suspect admitted to sending the Instagram post, but he said he never intended to follow through on his plans.

Regional School District 13 Superintendent Kathryn Veronesi was made aware of the incident.

The student was charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Threatening in the Second Degree.

He is scheduled to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court on Wednesday, March 7.