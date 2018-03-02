Filed Under:Bradley, cancellations, Windsor Locks

(WINDSOR LOCKS,Conn./WTIC News) -Approximately 40 percent of arriving and departing flights were cancelled at Bradley International Airport during Friday’s storm.

Some cancellations and delays are expected Saturday morning as airlines try to catch-up with their schedules..

Passengers scheduled to travel Saturday should check with their airline on their flight status and any re-booking options before going to the airport.

real time flight status updates are available at http://www.flybdl.org.Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

