BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Police have publicly identified the man found shot to death at a Connecticut hotel this week and have also released surveillance video of possible suspects.

Police say 48-year-old Alfanso Anderson was found dead in a room at the Sunny Side Inn in Bridgeport at about 11:30 p.m. Monday after officers responded to reports of gunfire.

On Thursday, authorities released video that showed two vehicles that entered the hotel’s parking lot shortly before the shooting. What appear to be three men and a woman are also seen on the video walking toward the hotel separately. One of the men is then seen fleeing on foot, followed by two other men and the woman fleeing together.

Anderson’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year. He lived in Bridgeport.

