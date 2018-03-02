Filed Under:hartford, shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Hartford police say a man crashed his car into a home on Franklin Avenue after he was shot on Annawan Street late Thursday night.

Police say five gunshots were detected on Annawan Street around 10:20 p.m., and a vehicle with bullet damage later crashed into 63 Franklin Avenue.

A man was found unresponsive inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, said police. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition following surgery.

Three bullet casings were found on the pavement near 44 Annawan Street, said police.

There was no immediate word of any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

