(WTIC-AM) — Middlesex Hospital’s emergency department will return to its normal location at the hospital Saturday morning, for the first time since a man drove into the entrance and set himself on fire.

The cleanup cost about $550,000. Hospital officials say they have insurance coverage.

The emergency department has been temporarily housed elsewhere in the hospital since the incident.

Middlesex Hospital President and CEO Vincent Capece, Junior says he is amazed at what has been accomplished to restore the facility in just a few days.

“The lobby of the emergency department will not be fully constructed yet. That still needs a few more days. But the main ED in terms of the clinical operations will be fully functional,” Capece said.

The new temporary emergency department entrance is about 50 yards away from the old entrance on Crescent Street.

Patients who arrive on their own will be seen in the normal emergency department location starting early Saturday morning.

Patients arriving by ambulance will begin going to the normal emergency department location at 10 am.