(Coventry, Conn./WTIC Radio) – A man and woman are facing charges after police in Coventry pulled them over Wednesday night for suspected drug possession.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were notified by a caller who’d been trailing a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Paul Sumner of Plainfield. With him was a female passenger, 20-year-old Sara Sensabaugh of Coventry.

Officers say they were told while traveling along Interstate 384, the vehicle nearly hit a jersey barrier. The caller reported it appeared the two were “doing drugs” while Sumner was driving.

The caller provided Coventry police with the license plate number and the vehicle was pulled over on Main Street a short time later.

Both admitted to having just purchased 200 bags of heroin in Hartford, two of which they used.

Police say Sensabaugh also admitted stealing jewelry from a family member and pawning it for drug money.

Each was charged with possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

Their bonds were set at $5,000 apiece pending appearances today in superior court in Rockville.