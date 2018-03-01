Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Wen Fa, Pacific Legal Foundation attorney, has a case headed to the U.S. Supreme Court next week: Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky. PLF is representing Andy Cilek, who in 2010, wore a t-shirt with the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” to his polling place. Andy was told to remove the shirt or he would not be allowed to vote and would also face prosecution and fines.

7:20- Dr. Jim Cardon, CEO of Integrated Care Partners, EVP & Chief Clinical Integration Officer with Hartford HealthCare talks Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Health Plan joining forces to create an insurance company. What does this joint venture say about the direction of health care?

7:50- Ann Baldwin works with CABE, CAPSS, and most of the public school systems here in Connecticut. Last week was absolutely crazy for us as school systems all over the state were dealing with all types of situations as people become more scared of the possibility of this happening again here in Connecticut.

8:20- Eric Person of the HBRA Home Show 2018 shares a preview of the Home Show, running from March 2-4th at the Connecticut Convention Center.

8:50- Trey Kovacs, policy analyst with the Competitive Enterprise Institute, says don’t fear worker freedom. Unions won’t be doomed if the Supreme Court decides to free workers from compulsory dues.

