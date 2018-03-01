(Vernon, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Vernon police are investigating after they say a student found an empty shell casing today in the stairwell of a school in town.

Upon finding the casing, police say the student notified a teacher at Vernon Center Middle School who, in turn, contacted school administration officials.

Investigators are trying to determine how the casing made its way into the school.

The incident occurred at the end of the school day, police said, and officers were on hand for dismissal.

They say during the initial investigation, they’ve determined that there was no specific threat to the middle school.

Police say they’ll continue to ensure safety at all schools and anyone who may have information about this particular incident is asked to call them at (860) 872-9126.