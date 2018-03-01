(Milford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Reports of threats made to a high school in Milford Wednesday turned out to be not so, according to authorities.

Police say they spent several hours looking into alleged threats made against Jonathan Law High School via posts on social media and through text messages.

A joint investigation with law enforcement and school officials determined the claims to be unsubstantiated.

In a statement, Milford Police asked citizens to refrain from sharing false information, which causes unnecessary alarm.

Additionally, those students and parents who do have first-hand knowledge that may impact security and safety within the school community are still encouraged to report such incidents to school officials and Milford Police.